PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Zach Bauchou betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Bauchou of the United States lines up his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Zach Bauchou of the United States lines up his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Bauchou has not competed in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the last five years. The tournament takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 21-24, 2026.

    Latest odds for Bauchou at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • This is Bauchou's first time competing in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Bauchou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2471-69-71-65-820.222
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2868-70-73-69-830.250
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5074-72-69-74+112.792
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2170-68-71-70-924.329
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2370-71-67-69-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4868-68-73-71-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5968-69-76-72-34.900

    Bauchou's recent performances

    • Bauchou has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
    • Bauchou has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bauchou has averaged 0.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.281-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.1870.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1660.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.0310.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1020.112

    Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.281 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.187 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 66.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Bauchou has earned 222 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW