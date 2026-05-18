Zach Bauchou betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Bauchou has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.

Bauchou has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.