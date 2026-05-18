Zach Bauchou betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Zach Bauchou of the United States lines up his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Bauchou has not competed in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the last five years. The tournament takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 21-24, 2026.
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|71-69-71-65
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T28
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|30.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|74-72-69-74
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|70-71-67-69
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|68-69-76-72
|-3
|4.900
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Bauchou has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 0.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.281
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.187
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.166
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.031
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.102
|0.112
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.281 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.187 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 66.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Bauchou has earned 222 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.