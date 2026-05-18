Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Kanaya has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.

Kanaya has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.