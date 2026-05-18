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34M AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya finished tied for fifth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Kanaya's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T567-67-68-65-17

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3868-68-69-73-69.333
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open6271-70-76-70-14.600
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6071-65-69-74-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4673-68-71-72E8.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship7373-72-81-72+105.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-69+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1773-66-67-70-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6071-68-73-70-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged -0.093 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.032-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.848-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1270.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5140.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.174-0.093

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.848 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 60.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 18.38% of the time.
    • Kanaya has earned 111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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