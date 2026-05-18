Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Takumi Kanaya of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya finished tied for fifth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 tournament.
Kanaya's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|62
|71-70-76-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|71-65-69-74
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|73-68-71-72
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|73-72-81-72
|+10
|5.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|73-66-67-70
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|71-68-73-70
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged -0.093 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.032
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.848
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.127
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.514
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.174
|-0.093
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.848 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 60.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 18.38% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.