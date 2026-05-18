Zac Blair betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 17, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Zac Blair missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, posting scores of +2 in 2025 and -1 in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026, looking to make his first weekend at this event.
Blair's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-1
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Blair's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Blair has missed the cut in both of his appearances at this event over the last two years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|71-68-68-70
|-11
|37.688
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|68-70-68-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|68-64-64-68
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-64-73-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged -0.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.435
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.697
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.120
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.539
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.398
|-0.249
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.435 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 278.6 yards reflects his position on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Blair sported a 0.697 mark on TOUR. He had a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair delivered a -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he broke par 19.84% of the time.
- Blair has earned 48 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 160th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.