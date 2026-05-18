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16M AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 17, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 17, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, posting scores of +2 in 2025 and -1 in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026, looking to make his first weekend at this event.

    Latest odds for Blair at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Blair's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-76+2
    2024MC71-70-1

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Blair's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Blair has missed the cut in both of his appearances at this event over the last two years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-69-71-71-32.862
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT871-68-68-70-1137.688
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5068-70-68-70-47.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT768-64-64-68-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-64-73-68-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5972-67-68-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-69-67-68-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Blair has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged -0.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.435-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6970.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.120-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.539-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.398-0.249

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.435 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 278.6 yards reflects his position on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Blair sported a 0.697 mark on TOUR. He had a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blair delivered a -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he broke par 19.84% of the time.
    • Blair has earned 48 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 160th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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