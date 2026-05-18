Harry Higgs betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Harry Higgs of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (2021, 2022, 2023, 2025), most recently in 2025 when he shot three-over. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament.
Higgs' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|2022
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|2021
|MC
|68-71
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-over.
- Higgs has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at this tournament over the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-73-68
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|68-67-75-72
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|67
|67-70-79-75
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-70-71-71
|-7
|--
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs' best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of two-under.
- He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.894 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.020
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.928
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.274
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.786
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.967
|-0.894
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.020 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards reflects his long-ball capabilities.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sported a -0.928 mark. He maintained a 71.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs delivered a -0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.67 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 18.52% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.