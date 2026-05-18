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23M AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Harry Higgs of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Harry Higgs of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (2021, 2022, 2023, 2025), most recently in 2025 when he shot three-over. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Higgs at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Higgs' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-77+3
    2023MC69-74+1
    2022MC72-68-4
    2021MC68-71-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Higgs' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-over.
    • Higgs has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at this tournament over the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Higgs' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-73-68-9--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-67-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2968-67-75-72-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6767-70-79-75+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-70-71-71-7--

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Higgs' best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of two-under.
    • He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.894 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0200.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.928-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.274-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.786-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.967-0.894

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.020 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards reflects his long-ball capabilities.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sported a -0.928 mark. He maintained a 71.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgs delivered a -0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.67 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 18.52% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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