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24M AGO

James Hahn betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

James Hahn of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

James Hahn of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    James Hahn returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Hahn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hahn at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hahn's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-70E
    2024MC72-73+3
    2023T5067-69-66-71-11
    2022T969-68-61-69-21
    2021MC71-68-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hahn's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Hahn's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 21-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Hahn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-76-4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6472-68-72-75-12.613
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT7266-66-74-74-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship4973-67-73-70+35.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6367-70-72-74-14.400
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--

    Hahn's recent performances

    • Hahn had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 49th with a score of 3-over.
    • Hahn has an average of -0.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn has averaged -1.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.307-0.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.813-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0980.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.172-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.764-1.159

    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hahn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.307 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.8 yards ranks on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hahn has sported a 0.813 mark on TOUR. He has a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hahn has delivered a -1.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he has broken par 13.89% of the time.
    • Hahn currently ranks 201st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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