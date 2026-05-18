James Hahn betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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James Hahn of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
James Hahn returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Hahn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hahn's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-70
|E
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2023
|T50
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|2022
|T9
|69-68-61-69
|-21
|2021
|MC
|71-68
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hahn's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Hahn's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 21-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Hahn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-76
|-4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|64
|72-68-72-75
|-1
|2.613
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T72
|66-66-74-74
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|49
|73-67-73-70
|+3
|5.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|63
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|4.400
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
Hahn's recent performances
- Hahn had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 49th with a score of 3-over.
- Hahn has an average of -0.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn has averaged -1.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.307
|-0.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.813
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.098
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.172
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.764
|-1.159
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
- Hahn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.307 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.8 yards ranks on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hahn has sported a 0.813 mark on TOUR. He has a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hahn has delivered a -1.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he has broken par 13.89% of the time.
- Hahn currently ranks 201st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.