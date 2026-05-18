William Sides betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
William Sides will compete at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24 in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his dominant 31-under performance last year.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Sides's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Sides's recent performances
- Sides has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.
Sides's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Sides's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date statistics are available for Sides in the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sides as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.