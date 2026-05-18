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36M AGO

William Mouw betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    William Mouw missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson last year after shooting 1-under through two rounds. He returns to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for the tournament running May 21-24, 2026.

    Latest odds for Mouw at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Mouw's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC66-75-1

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Mouw's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7074-70-70-73+75.750
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5568-73-72-67-49.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-68-70-68-510.875
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2469-72-69-74-447.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-70-68-67-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-77+11--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-74-6--

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mouw has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged -0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.098-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.0620.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.3110.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.135-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.286-0.122

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.098 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.062 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Mouw has earned 174 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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