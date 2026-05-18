William Mouw betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
William Mouw missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson last year after shooting 1-under through two rounds. He returns to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for the tournament running May 21-24, 2026.
Mouw's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|66-75
|-1
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|74-70-70-73
|+7
|5.750
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-73-72-67
|-4
|9.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-68-70-68
|-5
|10.875
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|47.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-74
|-6
|--
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Mouw has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.098
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.062
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.311
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.135
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.286
|-0.122
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.098 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.062 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Mouw has earned 174 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.