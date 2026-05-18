Vince Whaley betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 8-under.

He has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Whaley has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Whaley has an average of 0.745 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.