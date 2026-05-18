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33M AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley returns to The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Whaley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 15th at 15-under.

    Latest odds for Whaley at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Whaley's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1569-66-67-67-15
    2024T4170-63-66-72-13
    2023T7973-65-71-71-4
    2022T2569-69-66-67-17
    2021T2669-65-71-69-14

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5471-70-73-71-35.860
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-67-70-68-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6869-74-75-69+33.060
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2671-67-74-68-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 8-under.
    • He has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has an average of 0.745 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.562-0.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.541-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.251-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9150.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.440-0.068

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting this season with a 0.915 average. He also ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Whaley sports a -0.562 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 109th.
    • Whaley posted a -0.541 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average this season, ranking 145th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 60.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • He has earned 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 151st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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