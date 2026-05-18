Vince Whaley betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley returns to The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Whaley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 15th at 15-under.
Whaley's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|2024
|T41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|2023
|T79
|73-65-71-71
|-4
|2022
|T25
|69-69-66-67
|-17
|2021
|T26
|69-65-71-69
|-14
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|71-70-73-71
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|69-74-75-69
|+3
|3.060
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|71-67-74-68
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has an average of 0.745 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.562
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.541
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.251
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.915
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.440
|-0.068
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting this season with a 0.915 average. He also ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Whaley sports a -0.562 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 109th.
- Whaley posted a -0.541 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average this season, ranking 145th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 60.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- He has earned 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 151st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.