Aaron Rai betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Aaron Rai of England celebrates holing a 70ft birdie putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai finished tied for fourth at 20-under in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 looking to build on that strong performance.
Rai's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2022
|T46
|68-68-68-70
|-14
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Rai's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 20-under.
- Rai's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 20-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|1
|70-69-67-65
|-9
|750.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|5
|65-67-66-71
|-15
|65.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|48
|71-74-78-70
|+5
|15.750
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|66-70-66-76
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|77-70-72-70
|+1
|4.875
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-69-68
|-4
|7.500
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has an average of 0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 1.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.050
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.435
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.046
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.048
|0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.579
|1.313
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.435 (24th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 70.31% ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Rai sported a 0.050 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a Driving Distance of 291.1 yards.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Rai has earned 917 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.