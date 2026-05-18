Aaron Rai betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Rai has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.

Rai has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Rai has an average of 0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.