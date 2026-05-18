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Aaron Rai betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England celebrates holing a 70ft birdie putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England celebrates holing a 70ft birdie putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai finished tied for fourth at 20-under in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 looking to build on that strong performance.

    Latest odds for Rai at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Rai's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T467-65-68-64-20
    2023MC71-69-2
    2022T4668-68-68-70-14

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Rai's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 20-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA Championship170-69-67-65-9750.000
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic565-67-66-71-1565.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4871-74-78-70+515.750
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-69-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2866-70-66-76-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7377-70-72-70+14.875
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-69-68-47.500

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has an average of 0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 1.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.0500.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4350.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.0460.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.0480.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5791.313

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.435 (24th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 70.31% ranked eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Rai sported a 0.050 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a Driving Distance of 291.1 yards.
    • On the greens, Rai delivered a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Rai has earned 917 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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