Tyler Duncan betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Duncan has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and is ranked 197th in the standings.

He is averaging 285.3 yards in Driving Distance this season while posting a 0.283 mark in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.

Duncan is hitting 68.52% of Greens in Regulation this season and has posted a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average.

On the greens, Duncan has struggled with a -1.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season while averaging 29.83 Putts Per Round.