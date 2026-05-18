Tyler Duncan betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Tyler Duncan of the United States plays a shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 14, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan has struggled at TPC Craig Ranch, missing the cut in his most recent appearance in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon his recent performances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Duncan's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|2022
|T59
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|2021
|MC
|70-75
|+1
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 59th at 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|73-69-72-69
|-5
|4.382
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|73-69-72-76
|+6
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|66-68-72-68
|-14
|17.889
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 14-under.
- Duncan has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.283
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.447
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.406
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.194
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.764
|-0.410
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and is ranked 197th in the standings.
- He is averaging 285.3 yards in Driving Distance this season while posting a 0.283 mark in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Duncan is hitting 68.52% of Greens in Regulation this season and has posted a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average.
- On the greens, Duncan has struggled with a -1.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season while averaging 29.83 Putts Per Round.
- Duncan has avoided bogeys 14.81% of the time this season and has broken par 17.59% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.