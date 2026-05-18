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Tyler Duncan betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Tyler Duncan of the United States plays a shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 14, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Tyler Duncan of the United States plays a shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 14, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan has struggled at TPC Craig Ranch, missing the cut in his most recent appearance in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon his recent performances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Duncan at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Duncan's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC70-73+1
    2022T5968-71-69-68-12
    2021MC70-75+1

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Duncan's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 59th at 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Duncan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-71+3--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5073-69-72-69-54.382
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6173-69-72-76+6--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2666-68-72-68-1417.889

    Duncan's recent performances

    • Duncan's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 14-under.
    • Duncan has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.283-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.4470.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.406-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.194-0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.764-0.410

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and is ranked 197th in the standings.
    • He is averaging 285.3 yards in Driving Distance this season while posting a 0.283 mark in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • Duncan is hitting 68.52% of Greens in Regulation this season and has posted a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average.
    • On the greens, Duncan has struggled with a -1.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season while averaging 29.83 Putts Per Round.
    • Duncan has avoided bogeys 14.81% of the time this season and has broken par 17.59% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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