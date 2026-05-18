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Troy Merritt betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Troy Merritt of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Troy Merritt of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Troy Merritt finished tied for ninth at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Merritt at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Merritt's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T967-62-70-67-18
    2023MC74-74+6
    2021T768-70-66-65-19

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Merritt's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Merritt's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Merritt's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT7571-69-68-80+41.525
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6671-71-77-71+22.302
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5168-66-66-71-11--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5368-75-66-76-3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4468-68-68-69-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5466-72-72-75+53.718
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-70-69-77-37.389

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Merritt's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 3-under.
    • He has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt has an average of -0.516 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.534 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.044-0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.543-0.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.2670.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.2230.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.076-0.534

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 285.4 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Merritt has struggled with a -1.543 mark. He has hit 61.11% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Merritt has delivered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. He has averaged 28.63 putts per round and has broken par 15.97% of the time.
    • Merritt currently ranks 199th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4 points earned.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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