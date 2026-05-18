Troy Merritt betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Troy Merritt of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Troy Merritt finished tied for ninth at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Merritt's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|2023
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|2021
|T7
|68-70-66-65
|-19
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 18-under.
- Merritt's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Merritt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T75
|71-69-68-80
|+4
|1.525
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T66
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|2.302
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|68-66-66-71
|-11
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|68-75-66-76
|-3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-68-68-69
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T54
|66-72-72-75
|+5
|3.718
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-70-69-77
|-3
|7.389
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 3-under.
- He has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has an average of -0.516 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.534 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.044
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.543
|-0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.267
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.223
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.076
|-0.534
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 285.4 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Merritt has struggled with a -1.543 mark. He has hit 61.11% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Merritt has delivered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. He has averaged 28.63 putts per round and has broken par 15.97% of the time.
- Merritt currently ranks 199th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.