Trace Crowe betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Trace Crowe of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Trace Crowe has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, posting scores of 4-under in 2025 and 1-under in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 looking to make his first cut at this event.
Crowe's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-1
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Crowe's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|71-70-68-74
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|68-71-74-70
|-5
|1.680
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Crowe has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged 0.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.600
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.300
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.058
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.015
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.826
|0.026
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.600 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance is 308.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Crowe has a -0.300 mark. He has a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Crowe has delivered a 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he has broken par 18.06% of the time.
- Crowe currently sits 138th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 84 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.