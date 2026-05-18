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Trace Crowe betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Trace Crowe of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Trace Crowe of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Trace Crowe has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, posting scores of 4-under in 2025 and 1-under in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 looking to make his first cut at this event.

    Latest odds for Crowe at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Crowe's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC66-72-4
    2024MC71-70-1

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Crowe's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Crowe's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6771-70-68-74-11.920
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT461-70-63-66-2882.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-68-70-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025The CJ Cup Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-61-68-2572.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7268-71-74-70-51.680

    Crowe's recent performances

    • Crowe has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
    • Crowe has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Crowe has averaged 0.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.600-0.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.300-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0580.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0150.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.8260.026

    Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

    • Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.600 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance is 308.1 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Crowe has a -0.300 mark. He has a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Crowe has delivered a 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he has broken par 18.06% of the time.
    • Crowe currently sits 138th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 84 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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