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33M AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Tony Finau looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau heads to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas for The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, May 21-24. Finau has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Finau at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Finau's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-71-71-327.333
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8275-75-75-70+112.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4966-69-71-78-48.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-67-71-615.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-69-71-71-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7069-75-75-77+86.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-69-68-69-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1864-72-70-66-1665.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Finau has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged -0.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.444-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.161-0.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3790.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.071-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.297-0.729

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.444 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau has a -0.161 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 59.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Finau ranks 13th with a 0.379 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
    • On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
    • Finau has accumulated 257 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.18% ranks 125th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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