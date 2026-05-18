Tony Finau betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.444 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau has a -0.161 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 59.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Finau ranks 13th with a 0.379 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.

On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.