Tom Kim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.116 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.330 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 67.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.08% of the time.