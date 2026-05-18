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Tom Kim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025 after shooting 4-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set on improving his recent performance at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Kim's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-66-4
    2024T5269-67-69-69-10
    2023T3471-66-69-65-13
    2022T1770-67-66-67-18

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under through two rounds.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 18-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-68-66-67-1455.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5670-65-69-74-25.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-70-69-72-442.063
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5975-67-72-69-15.200
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-70-67-71-525.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-66-71-68-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6571-70-76-71E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3872-66-66-68-1615.500

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has one top-10 finish over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.689 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.754 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.116-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3300.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.1870.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.167-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.2330.754

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.116 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.330 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 67.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 13.60% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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