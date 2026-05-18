Tom Kim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Tom Kim missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025 after shooting 4-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set on improving his recent performance at this tournament.
Kim's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|2024
|T52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|2023
|T34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|2022
|T17
|70-67-66-67
|-18
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Kim's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under through two rounds.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 18-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|70-65-69-74
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-70-69-72
|-4
|42.063
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|59
|75-67-72-69
|-1
|5.200
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-70-67-71
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-66-71-68
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|71-70-76-71
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|72-66-66-68
|-16
|15.500
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has one top-10 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.689 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.754 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.116
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.330
|0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.187
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.167
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.233
|0.754
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.116 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.330 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 67.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
- Kim has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 13.60% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.