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22M AGO

Brooks Koepka betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Brooks Koepka last competed in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2021, where he missed the cut after shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Koepka at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Koepka's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC71-70-3

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Koepka's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Koepka has not competed in the tournament in the past four years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Koepka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-72-68-74+310.5
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1168-70-64-70-1236.25
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-69-71-71-5101.67
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1871-67-71-71-442.06
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1372-70-69-71-680.56
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT974-66-69-65-1072.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-68-73-70-45.6

    Koepka's recent performances

    • Koepka has finished in the top ten once and in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
    • Koepka has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Koepka has averaged 0.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Koepka's strokes gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2970.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.7670.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1680.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.471-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7610.290

    Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.297 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.767 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Koepka delivered a -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.74% of the time.
    • Koepka has earned 349 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 69th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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