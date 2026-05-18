Brooks Koepka betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka last competed in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2021, where he missed the cut after shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Koepka's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|71-70
|-3
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Koepka's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Koepka has not competed in the tournament in the past four years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-72-68-74
|+3
|10.5
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T11
|68-70-64-70
|-12
|36.25
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|101.67
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|42.06
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-70-69-71
|-6
|80.56
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|74-66-69-65
|-10
|72.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-68-73-70
|-4
|5.6
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top ten once and in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
- Koepka has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 0.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's strokes gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.297
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.767
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.168
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.471
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.761
|0.290
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.297 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.767 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koepka delivered a -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.74% of the time.
- Koepka has earned 349 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 69th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.