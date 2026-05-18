Brooks Koepka betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Koepka has finished in the top ten once and in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.

Koepka has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.