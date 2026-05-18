Si Woo Kim betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Kim has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

Kim has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.

Kim has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.