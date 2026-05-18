PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Si Woo Kim betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim tied for second at 22-under in the 2023 edition of this tournament and tied for 15th at 15-under in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 as he looks to capture his first victory at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Kim at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Kim's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1567-69-67-66-15
    2024T1368-65-67-67-17
    2023T265-66-68-63-22
    2022MC72-69-3
    2021T5566-70-70-72-10

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 22-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-67-72-71+123.083
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6570-73-71-74+46.875
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT470-68-69-70-11300.000
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage366-68-66-68-16350.000
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4775-73-72-72+416.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-70-70-67-1167.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5073-72-68-76+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1371-71-71-70-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3468-72-70-69-525.167
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4567-74-72-65-1015.750

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Kim has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4970.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7020.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2310.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.301-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1290.727

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.497 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.702 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Kim delivered a 0.231 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.70% of the time.
    • Kim currently sits ninth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,404 points and ranked ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.70%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW