Si Woo Kim betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim tied for second at 22-under in the 2023 edition of this tournament and tied for 15th at 15-under in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 as he looks to capture his first victory at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Kim's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|2024
|T13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|2023
|T2
|65-66-68-63
|-22
|2022
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|2021
|T55
|66-70-70-72
|-10
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 22-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-67-72-71
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T65
|70-73-71-74
|+4
|6.875
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|300.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|3
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|350.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|47
|75-73-72-72
|+4
|16.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-70-70-67
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|73-72-68-76
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|67-74-72-65
|-10
|15.750
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.497
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.702
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.231
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.301
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.129
|0.727
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.497 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.702 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Kim delivered a 0.231 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.70% of the time.
- Kim currently sits ninth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,404 points and ranked ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.70%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.