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Tom Hoge betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge returns to The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 13-under.

    Latest odds for Hoge at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hoge's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4168-67-69-67-13
    2023T4367-69-69-67-12
    2022T1768-68-67-67-18
    2021MC68-75-1

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 18-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2672-70-68-70E37.000
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship7270-73-76-78+135.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6269-74-74-72+17.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7171-70-70-73E5.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7165-73-72-74+42.800
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-80+9--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-72+3--

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.686 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -1.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.632-0.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.060-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.286-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.173-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-1.031-1.073

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.632 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.060 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 63.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.74% of the time.
    • Hoge has earned 290 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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