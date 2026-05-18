Tom Hoge betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge returns to The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 13-under.
Hoge's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|2023
|T43
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|2022
|T17
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|2021
|MC
|68-75
|-1
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 18-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|72-70-68-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|72
|70-73-76-78
|+13
|5.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|69-74-74-72
|+1
|7.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|71-70-70-73
|E
|5.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|65-73-72-74
|+4
|2.800
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.686 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -1.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.632
|-0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.060
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.286
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.173
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-1.031
|-1.073
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.632 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.060 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 63.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.74% of the time.
- Hoge has earned 290 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.