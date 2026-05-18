Tom Hoge betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Hoge has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.

Hoge has an average of -0.686 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.