Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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(EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was sent with alternate crop.) ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen finished tied for 29th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Olesen's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T29
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|2024
|MC
|69-68
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Olesen missed the cut in 2024 after shooting 5-under through two rounds.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|69-66-75-74
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-68-67-67
|-10
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-70-69-74
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|66-68-67-66
|-21
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 0.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.234
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.356
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.014
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.371
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.205
|0.265
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.356 mark. He has a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen has delivered a -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he has broken par 20.28% of the time.
- Olesen currently ranks 146th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 72 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.