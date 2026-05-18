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Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was sent with alternate crop.) ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was sent with alternate crop.) ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen finished tied for 29th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Olesen at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Olesen's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2967-67-70-67-13
    2024MC69-68-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Olesen's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Olesen missed the cut in 2024 after shooting 5-under through two rounds.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4969-66-75-74-48.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-68-67-67-1053.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-70+5--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4070-69-68-73-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-70E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-70-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-70-69-74-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1466-68-67-66-21--

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 0.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2340.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3560.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.014-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.371-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2050.265

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.356 mark. He has a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen has delivered a -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he has broken par 20.28% of the time.
    • Olesen currently ranks 146th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 72 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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