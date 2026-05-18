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23M AGO

Danny Willett betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Willett of England plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Danny Willett of England plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Danny Willett returns to The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2022, where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Willett at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Willett's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-72E

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Willett's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Willett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-70-68-69-55.756
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-73+5--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5668-70-66-74-25.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4271-70-72-69-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship6073-69-74-73+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-72-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-75+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--

    Willett's recent performances

    • Willett's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 42nd at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 6-under.
    • Willett has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Willett has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Willett has averaged -0.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.510-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.589-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3100.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2630.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.526-0.237

    Willett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.510 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards shows his current form.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has sported a -0.589 mark. He has hit 60.19% of his greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.28 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.
    • Willett currently ranks 183rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 18 points, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 17.59%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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