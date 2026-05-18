Danny Willett betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Danny Willett of England plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Danny Willett returns to The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2022, where he missed the cut.
Willett's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|E
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Willett's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-70-68-69
|-5
|5.756
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|71-70-72-69
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|60
|73-69-74-73
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
Willett's recent performances
- Willett's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 42nd at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 6-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has averaged -0.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.510
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.589
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.310
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.263
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.526
|-0.237
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.510 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards shows his current form.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has sported a -0.589 mark. He has hit 60.19% of his greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.28 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.
- Willett currently ranks 183rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 18 points, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 17.59%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.