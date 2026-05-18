Taylor Moore betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Taylor Moore of the United States watches his shot on the tenth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025 after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance in this tournament.
Moore's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|2022
|T32
|72-66-65-69
|-16
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Moore's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 32nd at 16-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T17
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|29.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|69-71-71-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|68-75-72-74
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|71-74-72-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|68-71-73-71
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|70-68-66-70
|-14
|5.200
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.013 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.455
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.595
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.148
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.308
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.316
|-0.013
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.455 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.595 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 61.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Moore has accumulated 306 FedExCup Regular Season points (73rd) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.