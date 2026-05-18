Rico Hoey betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.320 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.052 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 20.12% of the time.