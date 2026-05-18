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Rico Hoey betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey returns to The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hoey's recent history at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5263-73-68-73-7
    2024MC69-68-5

    At the CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Hoey missed the cut at this event in 2024.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-70-71-73+48.300
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-69-71-69-43.689
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3970-72-74-67-512.800
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-68-68-70-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2671-68-70-72-331.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6277-69-75-72+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-72+8--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6774-66-74-71-36.250

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 21-under.
    • He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.320 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3200.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0520.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.368-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.373-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.3700.320

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.320 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.052 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 20.12% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 146 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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