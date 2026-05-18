Rico Hoey betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey returns to The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd.
Hoey's recent history at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|63-73-68-73
|-7
|2024
|MC
|69-68
|-5
At the CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Hoey missed the cut at this event in 2024.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-70-71-73
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|70-72-74-67
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|31.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|77-69-75-72
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|74-66-74-71
|-3
|6.250
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 21-under.
- He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.320 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.320
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.052
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.368
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.373
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.370
|0.320
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.320 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.052 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 20.12% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 146 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.