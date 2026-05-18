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34M AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery missed the cut at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson last year after shooting 2-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Montgomery's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-71-2
    2024WD80-
    2023T5071-66-66-70-11

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Montgomery's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Montgomery's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 50th at 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Montgomery's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-73+2--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-67-1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-72-71-71-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT669-63-69-70-17--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3067-70-73-71-7--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-70-63-67-1762.500

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • Montgomery has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Montgomery has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has averaged -0.242 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.160-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6900.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.506-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.2880.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.264-0.242

    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.160 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.8 yards shows room for improvement in distance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery has delivered a 0.690 mark, complemented by a 54.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Montgomery has recorded a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round and has broken par 20.83% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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