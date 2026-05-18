Taylor Montgomery betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Montgomery has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.

Montgomery has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.