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Eric Cole betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole finished tied for fifth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Cole at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Cole's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T564-69-67-67-17
    2023T2366-68-70-65-15

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-69-65-67-1455
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2757.5
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1467-72-69-70-1051
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-69-70-37
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-71-69-226.1
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-69-69-70-518
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-79+9--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2769-66-72-72-931

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged 0.854 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.863-0.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.1920.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.5200.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4900.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3380.854

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.863 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Cole delivered a 0.520 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.44, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.30% of the time.
    • Cole has earned 271 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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