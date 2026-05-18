Eric Cole betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Eric Cole finished tied for fifth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 tournament.
Cole's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|64-69-67-67
|-17
|2023
|T23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Cole's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-69-65-67
|-14
|55
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|67-72-69-70
|-10
|51
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-69-70
|-3
|7
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-71-69
|-2
|26.1
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|18
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|31
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 0.854 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.863
|-0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.192
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.520
|0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.490
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.338
|0.854
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.863 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Cole delivered a 0.520 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.44, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.30% of the time.
- Cole has earned 271 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.