Eric Cole betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.863 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Cole delivered a 0.520 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR.

On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.44, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.30% of the time.