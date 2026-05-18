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Stephan Jaeger betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Jaeger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 56th.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Jaeger's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5664-70-73-71-6
    2024T2066-68-66-68-16
    2023T1167-71-65-63-18
    2022T3871-65-65-72-15

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 11th at 18-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-73-69-156.250
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5972-69-67-78-25.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2866-69-67-71-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-72-68-66-782.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-69-78+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6769-74-72-70-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2870-66-69-72-726.500

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.073-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.285-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.3130.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2440.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.1990.074

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger has recorded a -0.285 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 63.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
    • Jaeger has earned 313 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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