Stephan Jaeger betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Jaeger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 56th.
Jaeger's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|64-70-73-71
|-6
|2024
|T20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|2023
|T11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|2022
|T38
|71-65-65-72
|-15
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 11th at 18-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|72-69-67-78
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|66-69-67-71
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-69-78
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-66-69-72
|-7
|26.500
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.073
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.285
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.313
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.244
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.199
|0.074
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger has recorded a -0.285 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 63.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
- Jaeger has earned 313 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.