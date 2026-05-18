Stephan Jaeger betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Jaeger has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.

Jaeger has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.