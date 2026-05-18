Michael Brennan betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Michael Brennan will compete at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 21-24 in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025 with a score of 31-under.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Brennan has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|81
|72-72-69-78
|+11
|3.5
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|65-69-72-72
|-6
|15.45
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-71-70-73
|-2
|44
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|65-71-67-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|72-74-73-76
|+7
|6.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|68-70-72-71
|-3
|6.75
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|8.25
Brennan's recent performances
- His best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the Masters Tournament, where he finished at 2-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged -0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.720
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|-0.016
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.606
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.517
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.419
|-0.072
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.720 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.0 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a -0.016 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.49% of the time.
- Brennan has earned 130 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 122nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.