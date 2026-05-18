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Michael Brennan betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

    Michael Brennan will compete at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 21-24 in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025 with a score of 31-under.

    Latest odds for Brennan at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Brennan has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Brennan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA Championship8172-72-69-78+113.5
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4265-69-72-72-615.45
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-71-70-73-244
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2865-71-67-70-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship6972-74-73-76+76.5
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-72-70-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5268-70-72-71-36.75
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4870-69-67-74-48.25

    Brennan's recent performances

    • His best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the Masters Tournament, where he finished at 2-under.
    • Brennan has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has averaged -0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7200.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green92-0.016-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.606-0.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.5170.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.419-0.072

    Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.720 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.0 yards ranked third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a -0.016 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.49% of the time.
    • Brennan has earned 130 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 122nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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