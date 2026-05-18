Michael Brennan betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.720 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.0 yards ranked third on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a -0.016 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.49% of the time.