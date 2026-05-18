Seamus Power betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Seamus Power missed the cut in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025, shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.
Power's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|2024
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|2023
|T19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|2022
|T17
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|2021
|T9
|65-68-67-70
|-18
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Power's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Power's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|68-72-72-69
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|63-68-64-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-68-70-72
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|74-72-74-76
|+8
|6.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|71-67-73-70
|-3
|6.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|65-66-74-71
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|3.900
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.
- Power has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged -0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.138
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.258
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.274
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.154
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.032
|-0.095
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.258 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 92nd with 21.41% Par Breakers.
- Power has earned 164 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 112th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.