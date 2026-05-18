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32M AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power missed the cut in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025, shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Power at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Power's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-71-3
    2024MC73-67-2
    2023T1969-66-69-64-16
    2022T1766-67-69-68-18
    2021T965-68-67-70-18

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Power's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Power's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6068-72-72-69-32.862
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-68-70-72-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7074-72-74-76+86.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-69E--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5271-67-73-70-36.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1165-66-74-71-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6367-68-68-72-133.900

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.
    • Power has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged -0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.1380.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.258-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2740.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.154-0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.032-0.095

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.258 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 92nd with 21.41% Par Breakers.
    • Power has earned 164 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 112th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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