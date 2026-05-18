Patrick Fishburn betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Patrick Fishburn of the United States prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.
Fishburn's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|69-71-67-68
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-71-72-73
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-68-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|71-62-70-65
|-14
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged -0.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.073
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.295
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.225
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.166
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.428
|-0.180
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.295 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 66.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 18.60% of the time.
- Fishburn has earned 46 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.