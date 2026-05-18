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Patrick Fishburn betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn of the United States prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Fishburn's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-68-4
    2024MC71-71E

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-71-67-68-926.607
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-71-72-73E8.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-73+6--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-68-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-75-3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3471-62-70-65-14--

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged -0.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.0730.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.2950.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.225-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.166-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.428-0.180

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.295 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 66.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 18.60% of the time.
    • Fishburn has earned 46 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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