Patrick Fishburn betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Fishburn has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.

Fishburn has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.