Jeffrey Kang betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Jeffrey Kang (L) of the United States reacts with partner Doug Ghim of the United States after holing out for an eagle on the tenth hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Jeffrey Kang missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 tournament.
Kang's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|76-71
|+5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Kang's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|67-74-73-75
|+1
|3.9
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-74-66
|-6
|15
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Kang has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-1.040
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.204
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.016
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.304
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-1.564
|-0.865
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.040 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.204 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 57.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 17.11% of the time.
- Kang has earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.