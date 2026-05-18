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27M AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang (L) of the United States reacts with partner Doug Ghim of the United States after holing out for an eagle on the tenth hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Kang (L) of the United States reacts with partner Doug Ghim of the United States after holing out for an eagle on the tenth hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Jeffrey Kang missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Kang at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Kang's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC76-71+5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Kang's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Kang's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.5
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6567-74-73-75+13.9
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-65-74-66-615
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--

    Kang's recent performances

    • Kang has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Kang has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang has averaged -0.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-1.040-0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.204-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.016-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.304-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-1.564-0.865

    Kang's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.040 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.204 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 57.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 17.11% of the time.
    • Kang has earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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