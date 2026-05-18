Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.