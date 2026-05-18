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29M AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen finished tied for 33rd at 12-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3364-73-66-69-12

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5374-71-69-72-211.250
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.250
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3370-68-74-65-723.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-64-66-72-1053.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2274-65-67-77-552.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3370-71-71-75-125.300
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7868-77-73-79+93.500

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.590 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.1960.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.129-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.202-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.398-0.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.129-0.590

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.196 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.129 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivers a -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 31st in Bogey Avoidance at 13.82%.
    • Thorbjornsen has earned 370 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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