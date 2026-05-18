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Sam Ryder betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Ryder looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Ryder at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Ryder's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-71-4
    2024MC72-66-4
    2022MC69-71-4
    2021MC70-73-1

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1768-68-69-69-1029.250
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2167-69-69-74-937.429
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6069-65-75-70-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6472-69-72-73+23.900
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5968-72-72-73-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2768-66-68-69-1725.273
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4770-65-67-68-12--

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • Ryder has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged 0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.1350.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5140.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.289-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5200.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6100.452

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.514 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 22.42% of the time.
    • Ryder has earned 105 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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