Sam Ryder betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Ryder looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Ryder's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|2024
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|2022
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|2021
|MC
|70-73
|-1
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T17
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|29.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|67-69-69-74
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|69-65-75-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|72-69-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|68-72-72-73
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|70-65-67-68
|-12
|--
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Ryder has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.135
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.514
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.289
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.520
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.610
|0.452
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.514 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 22.42% of the time.
- Ryder has earned 105 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.