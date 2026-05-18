Sam Ryder betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Ryder has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.

Ryder has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.