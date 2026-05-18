PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune returns to TPC Craig Ranch where he missed the cut in 2025 after shooting even par. The tournament runs May 21-24, 2026, in McKinney, Texas, with a $10.3 million purse.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hisatsune's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-69E
    2024T1370-65-68-64-17

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3567-73-73-68+123.083
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4573-70-68-72-115.750
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6572-77-69-72+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6075-69-67-70-37.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT868-68-67-72-1382.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-69-71-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-69-70-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3371-71-72-73-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4570-72-72-69-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT862-67-74-67-18147.500

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top-10 twice and in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 0.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3640.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3250.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.091-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting89-0.0560.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7230.136

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.325 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 24.28% of the time.
    • Hisatsune has earned 714 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW