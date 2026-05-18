Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Ryo Hisatsune of Japan looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune returns to TPC Craig Ranch where he missed the cut in 2025 after shooting even par. The tournament runs May 21-24, 2026, in McKinney, Texas, with a $10.3 million purse.
Hisatsune's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|E
|2024
|T13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at 17-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|67-73-73-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|73-70-68-72
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|72-77-69-72
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|75-69-67-70
|-3
|7.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T8
|68-68-67-72
|-13
|82.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-69-70-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|71-71-72-73
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|70-72-72-69
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|62-67-74-67
|-18
|147.500
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top-10 twice and in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 0.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.364
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.325
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.091
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|-0.056
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.723
|0.136
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.325 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 24.28% of the time.
- Hisatsune has earned 714 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.