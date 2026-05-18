Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Hisatsune has finished in the top-10 twice and in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.

Hisatsune has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.