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26M AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany selects a club from his bag before playing a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid of Germany selects a club from his bag before playing a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid has missed the cut in his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll return to TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 looking to make his first cut at this event.

    Latest odds for Schmid at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Schmid's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-68-1
    2024MC68-69-5
    2023MC73-73+4

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Schmid's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he missed the cut at 5-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-72-65-69-5300.000
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7467-69-75-74+52.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-70-72-68-113.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4670-73-71-74E16.125
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT571-66-68-71-1260.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT969-70-67-68-1072.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational4971-71-74-70+213.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7372-74-75-68+14.875

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top-ten four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
    • Schmid has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee88-0.026-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.5210.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.024-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1520.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.4200.123

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.026 (88th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Schmid sports a -0.521 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.36% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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