Matti Schmid betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Matti Schmid of Germany selects a club from his bag before playing a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid has missed the cut in his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll return to TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 looking to make his first cut at this event.
Schmid's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|2024
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Schmid's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he missed the cut at 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-72-65-69
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|63-68-64-67
|-26
|42.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-69-75-74
|+5
|2.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-70-72-68
|-1
|13.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|70-73-71-74
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|71-66-68-71
|-12
|60.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-70-67-68
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|71-71-74-70
|+2
|13.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|72-74-75-68
|+1
|4.875
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top-ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|-0.026
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.521
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.024
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.152
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.420
|0.123
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.026 (88th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Schmid sports a -0.521 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.36% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.