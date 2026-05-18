Matti Schmid betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Schmid has finished in the top-ten four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.

Schmid has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.