Ryan Brehm betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Ryan Brehm of the United States reacts after his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 14, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Ryan Brehm returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Brehm looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Brehm's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2023
|T64
|69-68-71-66
|-10
|2022
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|2021
|MC
|68-72
|-4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Brehm's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 64th at 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Brehm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|16.574
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
Brehm's recent performances
- Brehm's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.342 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.066
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.365
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.256
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.721
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.764
|-0.342
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.066 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards has been solid.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brehm has recorded a -0.365 mark. He has hit 69.44% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Brehm has delivered a -1.721 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.
- Brehm currently ranks 184th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 17 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.