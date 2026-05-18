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31M AGO

Robert Streb betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Robert Streb returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Streb looks to improve upon his performance from 2023, when he finished tied for 67th at nine-under.

    Latest odds for Streb at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Streb's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6768-70-69-68-9
    2022MC70-71-3

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Streb's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Streb's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-75+6--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5769-73-66-76-43.298
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--

    Streb's recent performances

    • Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of four-under.
    • Streb has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Streb has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streb has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Streb's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.114-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.290-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3630.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.223-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.264-0.325

    Streb's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streb has posted a -1.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average this season, while his average Driving Distance is 288.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streb has a -1.290 mark. He has a 54.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Streb has delivered a -1.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he breaks par 19.44% of the time.
    • Streb has three FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 200th in the standings this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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