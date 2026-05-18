Robert Streb betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of four-under.

Streb has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Streb has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.