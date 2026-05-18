Robert Streb betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Robert Streb returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Streb looks to improve upon his performance from 2023, when he finished tied for 67th at nine-under.
Streb's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T67
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|-3
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Streb's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Streb's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|69-73-66-76
|-4
|3.298
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
Streb's recent performances
- Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of four-under.
- Streb has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Streb has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streb has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streb's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.114
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.290
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.363
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.223
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.264
|-0.325
Streb's advanced stats and rankings
- Streb has posted a -1.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average this season, while his average Driving Distance is 288.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streb has a -1.290 mark. He has a 54.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streb has delivered a -1.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he breaks par 19.44% of the time.
- Streb has three FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 200th in the standings this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.