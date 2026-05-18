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33M AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse and will be defended by Scottie Scheffler, who won last year at 31-under.

    Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-72-71-73+84.625
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-60-66-2882.500
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5568-73-70-74+15.200
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6872-70-74-75+32.116
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4070-70-69-71-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4167-70-71-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4969-67-77-70-57.500

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

    • Neergaard-Petersen has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged -0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3890.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.148-0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.332-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting85-0.0310.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.122-0.327

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.389 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.148 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 18.33% of the time.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has earned 126 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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