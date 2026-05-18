Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse and will be defended by Scottie Scheffler, who won last year at 31-under.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|72-72-71-73
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-60-66
|-28
|82.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|68-73-70-74
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|72-70-74-75
|+3
|2.116
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|69-67-77-70
|-5
|7.500
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged -0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.389
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.148
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.332
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|-0.031
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.122
|-0.327
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.389 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.148 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 18.33% of the time.
- Neergaard-Petersen has earned 126 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.