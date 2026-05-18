Rafael Campos betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Campos had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.

Campos has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.587 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Campos has an average of -0.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.