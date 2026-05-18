Rafael Campos betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico prepares to play a shot from the 14th tee with caddie Rafael Guerrero during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos finished tied for 67th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Campos' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|65-70-73-75
|-1
|2024
|T9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|2021
|MC
|69-71
|-4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Campos' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Campos' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-71-67
|-10
|29
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-70-69-68
|-15
|8.792
Campos' recent performances
- Campos had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
- Campos has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.587 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has an average of -0.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -1.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.435
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.231
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.810
|-0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.581
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-2.057
|-1.950
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.435 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.231 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Campos has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.