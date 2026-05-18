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Rafael Campos betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico prepares to play a shot from the 14th tee with caddie Rafael Guerrero during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico prepares to play a shot from the 14th tee with caddie Rafael Guerrero during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos finished tied for 67th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Campos at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Campos' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6765-70-73-75-1
    2024T967-67-69-63-18
    2021MC69-71-4

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Campos' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Campos' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1670-70-71-67-1029
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-74+9--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-70+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-70-69-68-158.792

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
    • Campos has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.587 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has an average of -0.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -1.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.435-0.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.231-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.810-0.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.581-0.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-2.057-1.950

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.435 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.231 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Campos has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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