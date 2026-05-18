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32M AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Pontus Nyholm will compete at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Scottie Scheffler captured the title last year with a score of 31-under.

    Latest odds for Nyholm at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Nyholm has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Nyholm's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-70-66-71-713.956
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1469-66-68-67-1053.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1669-69-69-71-1029.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1367-70-72-66-956.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC78-70-78+10--

    Nyholm's recent performances

    • Nyholm has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Nyholm has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Nyholm has averaged 0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.2700.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.2610.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1700.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.070-0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.4320.522

    Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.261 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 63.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Nyholm delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.07% of the time.
    • Nyholm has accumulated 152 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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