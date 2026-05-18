Pontus Nyholm betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Nyholm has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.

Nyholm has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.