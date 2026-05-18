Pontus Nyholm betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Pontus Nyholm will compete at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Scottie Scheffler captured the title last year with a score of 31-under.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Nyholm has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-70-66-71
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|67-70-72-66
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-78
|+10
|--
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Nyholm has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged 0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.270
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.261
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.170
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.070
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.432
|0.522
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.261 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 63.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Nyholm delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.07% of the time.
- Nyholm has accumulated 152 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.