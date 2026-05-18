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Peter Malnati betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati returns to The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Malnati at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Malnati's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-78+10
    2022T964-70-67-66-21

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 21-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5368-68-71-73-43.689
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6369-73-75-71E4.300
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6574-64-72-70E3.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-71-71-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-72-8--

    Malnati's recent performances

    • His best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 8-under.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has averaged -0.601 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.717-0.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.820-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1720.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3980.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.967-0.601

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.717 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -0.820 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 59.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.69, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 19.73% of the time.
    • Malnati has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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