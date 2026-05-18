Peter Malnati betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Malnati's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|2022
|T9
|64-70-67-66
|-21
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 21-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T63
|69-73-75-71
|E
|4.300
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|74-64-72-70
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-71-71-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- His best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 8-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.601 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.717
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.820
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.172
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.398
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.967
|-0.601
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.717 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -0.820 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 59.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.69, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 19.73% of the time.
- Malnati has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.