Peter Malnati betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

His best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 8-under.

Malnati has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Malnati has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.