Paul Peterson betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 16, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson missed the cut at last year's CJ CUP Byron Nelson, shooting 2-under through two rounds. He returns to TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 looking to improve on that performance as he takes on the $10.3 million purse event.
Peterson's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-72
|-2
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Peterson's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T11
|66-70-71-65
|-12
|36.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|72-70-68-66
|-12
|60.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|74-67-71-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.470
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.519
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.865
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.150
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.026
|0.385
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.470 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 270.6 yards reflects his positioning among TOUR players.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a -0.519 mark. He has maintained a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.865 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Peterson has posted a 1.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 26.90 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 27.78% of the time.
- Peterson currently sits at 136th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 96 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.