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Paul Peterson betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 16, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 16, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson missed the cut at last year's CJ CUP Byron Nelson, shooting 2-under through two rounds. He returns to TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 looking to improve on that performance as he takes on the $10.3 million purse event.

    Latest odds for Peterson at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Peterson's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-72-2

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Peterson's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1166-70-71-65-1236.250
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT572-70-68-66-1260.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5274-67-71-74+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5166-72-70-70-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-74E--

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
    • Peterson has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.470-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.519-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.8650.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.1500.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.0260.385

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.470 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 270.6 yards reflects his positioning among TOUR players.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a -0.519 mark. He has maintained a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.865 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
    • On the greens, Peterson has posted a 1.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 26.90 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 27.78% of the time.
    • Peterson currently sits at 136th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 96 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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