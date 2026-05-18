Patton Kizzire betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Patton Kizzire of the United States plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire will compete at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse, with Scottie Scheffler defending his title after shooting 31-under last year.
Kizzire's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T49
|64-70-69-73
|-8
|2024
|T24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|2023
|T30
|66-70-64-70
|-14
|2022
|T83
|71-68-74-71
|-4
|2021
|T3
|69-64-71-63
|-21
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 21-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|70-72-63-70
|-9
|56.25
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|72
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.8
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|32.5
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -1.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-1.017
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.089
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.282
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.298
|-0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.943
|-1.950
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.017 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sported a 0.089 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 18.67% of the time.
- Kizzire has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.