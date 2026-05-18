PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Patton Kizzire betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Patton Kizzire of the United States plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire will compete at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse, with Scottie Scheffler defending his title after shooting 31-under last year.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Kizzire's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4964-70-69-73-8
    2024T2469-66-66-68-15
    2023T3066-70-64-70-14
    2022T8371-68-74-71-4
    2021T369-64-71-63-21

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 21-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1370-72-63-70-956.25
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7272-69-73-74+42.8
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-67-73-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-66-70-67-732.5

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has averaged -1.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-1.017-0.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.089-0.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.282-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.298-0.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.943-1.950

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.017 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sported a 0.089 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 18.67% of the time.
    • Kizzire has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW