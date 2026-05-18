Nick Dunlap betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Nick Dunlap of the United States watches his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap finished tied for 30th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Dunlap's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|69-72-66-69
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|65-68-77-68
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|61-67-71-65
|-24
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-1.203
|-0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.234
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.086
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.159
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.896
|-0.234
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.203 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.234 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 60.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 17.78% of the time.
- Dunlap has earned 45 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 163rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.