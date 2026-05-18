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Nick Dunlap betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States watches his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Nick Dunlap of the United States watches his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap finished tied for 30th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Dunlap's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3066-67-67-70-14

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2469-72-66-69-820.222
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77-74+7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6165-68-77-68-24.400
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT861-67-71-65-24--

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-1.203-0.672
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2340.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.0860.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1590.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.896-0.234

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.203 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.234 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 60.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 17.78% of the time.
    • Dunlap has earned 45 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 163rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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