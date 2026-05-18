Nick Dunlap betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Dunlap has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.

Dunlap has an average of -0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.