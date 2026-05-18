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Neal Shipley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Neal Shipley of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Neal Shipley of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Neal Shipley will compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in recent years. The tournament takes place May 21-24 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, with a purse of $10.3 million.

    Latest odds for Shipley at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Shipley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Shipley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3873-67-70-68-69.333
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-70+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6869-70-76-70+13.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-71+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-69-70-5--

    Shipley's recent performances

    • Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 38th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he shot 6-under.
    • He has an average of 0.737 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Shipley has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.515 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Shipley has averaged -0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6810.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.408-0.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.626-0.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.752-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-1.106-0.190

    Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.681 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.408 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
    • Shipley has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points (186th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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