Neal Shipley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 38th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he shot 6-under.

He has an average of 0.737 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Shipley has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.515 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.