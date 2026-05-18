Neal Shipley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Neal Shipley of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Neal Shipley will compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in recent years. The tournament takes place May 21-24 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, with a purse of $10.3 million.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Shipley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|73-67-70-68
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|69-70-76-70
|+1
|3.200
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-70
|-5
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 38th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he shot 6-under.
- He has an average of 0.737 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.515 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged -0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.681
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.408
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.626
|-0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.752
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-1.106
|-0.190
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.681 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.408 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
- Shipley has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points (186th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.