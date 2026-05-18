Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela follows his shot rom the tenth hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Vegas finished tied for 13th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on his recent showing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Vegas's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|63-69-67-69
|-16
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|T59
|71-68-71-66
|-12
|2021
|T9
|65-72-66-67
|-18
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Vegas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-71-69-69
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|68-76-69-72
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T60
|75-70-74-69
|E
|8.125
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|77-69-69-71
|+2
|4.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|67-76-69-73
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-68-74-71
|-2
|17.250
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|72-76-74-75
|+9
|3.500
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Vegas has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -0.909 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.066
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.198
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.272
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.388
|-0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.923
|-0.909
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.066 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.198 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 65.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 18.97% of the time.
- Vegas has earned 166 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.