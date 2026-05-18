PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela follows his shot rom the tenth hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela follows his shot rom the tenth hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Vegas finished tied for 13th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on his recent showing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Vegas at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Vegas's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1363-69-67-69-16
    2024MC70-69-3
    2022T5971-68-71-66-12
    2021T965-72-66-67-18

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Vegas's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Vegas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-71-69-69+215.136
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5268-76-69-72+110.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6075-70-74-69E8.125
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7477-69-69-71+24.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1467-67-68-68-1053.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1867-76-69-73-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational4469-68-74-71-217.250
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7872-76-74-75+93.500

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
    • Vegas has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged -0.909 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.066-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.1980.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.272-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.388-0.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.923-0.909

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.066 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.198 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 65.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 18.97% of the time.
    • Vegas has earned 166 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW