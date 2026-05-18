Max McGreevy betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Max McGreevy reacts to a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy finished tied for 15th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of building on that solid performance in the 2026 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
McGreevy's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|66-71-66-66
|-15
|2024
|T30
|67-66-71-66
|-14
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2022
|T83
|69-70-71-74
|-4
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
- McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 15th at 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|72-63-69-67
|-9
|46.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|12.792
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|68-72-72-68
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|69-68-68-70
|-13
|31.000
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of nine-under.
- McGreevy has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.285
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.315
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.037
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.486
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.151
|0.178
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.285 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.315 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.