PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
30M AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy reacts to a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy reacts to a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy finished tied for 15th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of building on that solid performance in the 2026 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    McGreevy's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1566-71-66-66-15
    2024T3067-66-71-66-14
    2023MC72-73+3
    2022T8369-70-71-74-4

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 15th at 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.100
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1972-63-69-67-946.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5072-72-70-75+112.792
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4068-72-72-68-411.375
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2969-68-68-70-1331.000

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of nine-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.285-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3150.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0370.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.486-0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.1510.178

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.285 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.315 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
    • McGreevy has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW