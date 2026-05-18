Max Greyserman betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Max Greyserman of the United States looks on while playing the 10th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2024, shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 as he looks to improve on his previous showing in the 2026 tournament.
Greyserman's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|66-75
|-1
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|90
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-71-70-66
|-7
|14
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|72-72-72-68
|-4
|18
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|74-70-74-67
|-3
|54
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|68-66-70-73
|-7
|41
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-68-69-72
|-11
|20
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 2-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.600 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.344
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.113
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.101
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.141
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.215
|0.600
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.344 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.113 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 63.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 242 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.