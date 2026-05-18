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Martin Laird betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read Betting Profile

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the bunker on the third green during the first round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 11, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)