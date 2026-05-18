Martin Laird betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the bunker on the third green during the first round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 11, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Martin Laird missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025, shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at this $10.3 million event.
Laird's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|2024
|T48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|2023
|T34
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|2022
|MC
|74-70
|E
|2021
|T61
|72-66-71-70
|-9
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Laird's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Laird's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 34th at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Laird's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T65
|64-75-72-71
|-2
|2.427
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|70-71-72-71
|-4
|3.298
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|70-67-74-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|70-70-71-75
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T11
|--
|--
|35.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|69-71-70-70
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Laird's recent performances
- Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.
- Laird has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.413
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.391
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.373
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.600
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.576
|-0.296
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.413 and an average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards in 2026.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Laird has recorded a -0.391 mark. He has hit 71.53% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 29.63 putts per round, and he has broken par 20.83% of the time.
- Laird currently ranks 196th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 6 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.