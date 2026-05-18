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Martin Laird betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the bunker on the third green during the first round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 11, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the bunker on the third green during the first round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 11, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Martin Laird missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025, shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at this $10.3 million event.

    Latest odds for Laird at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Laird's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-68-4
    2024T4867-66-72-67-12
    2023T3472-66-66-67-13
    2022MC74-70E
    2021T6172-66-71-70-9

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Laird's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Laird's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 34th at 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Laird's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6564-75-72-71-22.427
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5770-71-72-71-43.298
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4270-67-74-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5770-70-71-75-2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT11----35.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3469-71-70-70E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--

    Laird's recent performances

    • Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.
    • Laird has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.413-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.391-0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.373-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6000.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.576-0.296

    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.413 and an average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards in 2026.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Laird has recorded a -0.391 mark. He has hit 71.53% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 29.63 putts per round, and he has broken par 20.83% of the time.
    • Laird currently ranks 196th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 6 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    L. Åberg
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