Mark Hubbard betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard finished tied for fifth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Hubbard's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|69-65-68-65
|-17
|2024
|T52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|2022
|T32
|70-65-69-68
|-16
|2021
|T34
|65-71-68-71
|-13
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|66-67-64-70
|-17
|165.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|65-77-75-72
|+1
|3.900
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|74-67-73-68
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|69
|66-75-73-75
|+1
|3.200
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.619 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.270
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.068
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.027
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.473
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.702
|0.057
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.068 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 215 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.