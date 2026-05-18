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30M AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard finished tied for fifth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Hubbard's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T569-65-68-65-17
    2024T5271-65-67-71-10
    2022T3270-65-69-68-16
    2021T3465-71-68-71-13

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic266-67-64-70-17165.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6565-77-75-72+13.900
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4274-67-73-68-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2369-68-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6966-75-73-75+13.200

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.619 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.270-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.0680.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.0270.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.473-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.7020.057

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.068 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
    • Hubbard has earned 215 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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