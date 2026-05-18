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25M AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Marcelo Rozo will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 21-24 as THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson gets underway. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rozo at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Rozo's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Rozo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5372-69-68-71-43.689
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6570-72-71-75E2.489
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-73+8--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6566-75-75-72E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-70-69-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--

    Rozo's recent performances

    • Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 53rd at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 4-under.
    • Rozo has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has averaged -0.267 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.313-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2280.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.278-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-1.406-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-1.769-0.267

    Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.313 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a 0.228 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rozo delivered a -1.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.96.
    • Rozo has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points (189th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.44% (158th) and breaking par 19.56% of the time (135th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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