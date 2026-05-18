Marcelo Rozo betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Marcelo Rozo will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 21-24 as THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson gets underway. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Rozo's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|72-69-68-71
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|65
|70-72-71-75
|E
|2.489
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|66-75-75-72
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 53rd at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 4-under.
- Rozo has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -0.267 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.313
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.228
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.278
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-1.406
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.769
|-0.267
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.313 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a 0.228 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozo delivered a -1.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.96.
- Rozo has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points (189th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.44% (158th) and breaking par 19.56% of the time (135th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.