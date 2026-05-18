Marcelo Rozo betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 53rd at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 4-under.

Rozo has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Rozo has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.