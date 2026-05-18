PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
24M AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada look on while playing the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada look on while playing the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Hughes looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hughes at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hughes's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC65-73-4
    2024T4171-64-72-64-13
    2023T1465-64-73-65-17
    2022MC68-73-3

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hughes's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Hughes's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-75-73-66+110.25
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-70-72+15.20
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2375-65-69-68-732.56
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3466-71-71-68-1225.17
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2868-69-69-71-726.50
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5971-70-70-74-34.90

    Hughes's recent performances

    • Hughes had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 7-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.333-0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.172-0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2720.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1370.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.097-0.410

    Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.333 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.172 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 65.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.02% of the time.
    • Hughes has earned 105 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Aaron Rai betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW