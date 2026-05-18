Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.333 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.172 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 65.99% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.02% of the time.