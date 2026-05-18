Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada look on while playing the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Hughes looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hughes's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|2024
|T41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|2023
|T14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|2022
|MC
|68-73
|-3
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hughes's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 17-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-75-73-66
|+1
|10.25
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-70-72
|+1
|5.20
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|75-65-69-68
|-7
|32.56
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|66-71-71-68
|-12
|25.17
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|26.50
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-70-70-74
|-3
|4.90
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 7-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.333
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.172
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.272
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.137
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.097
|-0.410
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.333 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.172 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 65.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.02% of the time.
- Hughes has earned 105 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.