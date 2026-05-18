Mac Meissner betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.062 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.190 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 67.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 21.90% of the time.

Meissner has earned 200 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th on TOUR.