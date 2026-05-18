Mac Meissner betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner finished tied for 65th at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025 after shooting 2-under. He'll return to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, looking to build on that performance and improve his position at this event.
Meissner's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T65
|68-69-73-72
|-2
|2024
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2022
|MC
|76-73
|+5
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Meissner has missed the cut in three of his last four appearances at this tournament.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|67-69-64-71
|-13
|42.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-69-71-65
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|68-68-75-72
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|70-64-71-70
|-13
|3.900
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 13-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.062
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.190
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.133
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.154
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.540
|0.632
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.062 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.190 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 67.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Meissner has earned 200 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.40% ranks 19th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.