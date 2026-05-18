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Mac Meissner betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner finished tied for 65th at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025 after shooting 2-under. He'll return to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, looking to build on that performance and improve his position at this event.

    Latest odds for Meissner at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Meissner's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6568-69-73-72-2
    2024MC71-67-4
    2023MC71-70-1
    2022MC76-73+5

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Meissner has missed the cut in three of his last four appearances at this tournament.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT967-69-64-71-1342.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3071-70-68-72-724.333
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-69-71-65-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4968-68-75-72-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6370-64-71-70-133.900

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 13-under.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.0620.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.190-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1330.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1540.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5400.632

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.062 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.190 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 67.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Meissner has earned 200 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.40% ranks 19th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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